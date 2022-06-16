-
A 53-year-old Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Friday, after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and admitted to engaging in a…
-
A Washington resident indicted by grand jury in Anchorage following July 21 hit-and-run of two pedestrians in Naknek. An Anchorage grand jury indicted…
-
Dillingham Police Department Chief Dan Pasquirello provided an update at Thursday’s city council meeting on the February shooting incident.Dillingham…
-
Naknek resident Christopher Gong faces one count of second degree felony assault after allegedly attacking a woman with a hatchet, according to a news…
-
The incident was reported by a person who witnessed the theft taking place and called the police on Tuesday. Police say Roehl hid an ATV near the boat…
-
Devin Andrew, 23, and Jamie Acovak, 31, died Thursday morning in the village, according to state troopers in Dillingham. The Alaska Bureau of…
-
Troopers received a call reporting the death of a five-year-old child in the village on April 16.Alaska State Troopers report that a five-year-old child…
-
On April 5 and 6, structure fires in the two communities resulted in two deaths, as well as the total loss of the buildings. No foul play is suspected at…
-
Sean Whitley, 37, died early Sunday morning after being hit in the head, troopers say. High winds and blowing snow on Saturday prevented a medevac flight…
-
After months of discussion surrounding public safety in Aleknagik following a break in, the city council held a meeting at the end of the year about…
-
Sightings of a bear roaming on the outskirts of Naknek serve as a reminder to practice bear safety year-round – even in winter.Bears usually hibernate…
-
Tristen Coopchiak's pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2019, in Dillingham.Togiak resident Tristen Coopchiak, 20, was arrested on October 31.…