In rural Alaska, a lot depends on a well-run airport. Donald “Bo” Darden was one of the people who helped Dillingham’s airport function. He died last month at the age of 80. Friends describe him as a man with strong opinions, incredible work ethic and a big heart.
Moose hunt around Togiak extended for two weeks after Togiak Traditional Council asked for more time to harvest
The airline said no one was injured, and no equipment was damaged when an unexpected gust of wind pushed the aircraft on the Dillingham runway as it was preparing to taxi from the terminal.
Roughly 900 people were affected by the internet outage, which started on Monday evening. Update on Jan. 6:The internet was restored Wednesday evening,…
Heavy snowfall and blowing winds toppled numerous trees across Dillingham and Aleknagik and led to the outages. According to Nushagak Cooperative,…
Areas across the region broke both daily and monthly records. For King Salmon, it's the coldest November on record. In Dillingham, wind chills dropped to…
It's the third reported death in the area from the state in less than a month. According to the state, these deaths occured between April and October. A…
The City of Dillingham will hire its third interim city manager in less than a year. City council members unanimously agreed Friday, Nov. 12 to choose…
Robert Mawson, the council's first-choice candidate, withdrew his application, citing family reasons. The city started recruiting for the position in…
Bristol Bay residents meet with state redistricting board as legislative districts are set to changeThe Alaska Redistricting Board brought its proposed maps to Dillingham to gather feedback from community members. The process will shape how Bristol Bay…
The boost will come at no extra charge to members. That increase to speed and capacity will happen automatically on November 1. The latest upgrade to…
Both candidates have experience in city management and have worked at multiple levels of government. The Dillingham City Council is considering two…
Update: The internet is back up, after a 17-hour outage that started around 9 p.m. on Monday in Nushagak Cooperative’s service area.Nushagak Cooperative's…
