Local News
High school students from across the region are learning about outboard motors for college credit this week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham.
This year’s Bristol Bay sockeye run is coming to a close, and it just surpassed the Alaska Department of Fish & Game’s pre-season forecast of 44 million fish. But a few things stood out this year, including an unusually early run. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon spoke with biologists around the bay to get a better picture of the season.
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Alaska Wildlife Troopers say a body recovered from a beach near Egegik on July 11 has been confirmed to be Seth Whiteman of Eagle River. Whiteman, a 22-year-old crewmember on the Bristol Bay fishing vessel Sandman, was reported overboard on June 29. The Coast Guard searched the area with Alaska State Troopers for several hours by boat and helicopter, but suspended the search later that same night.
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Bristol Bay’s sockeye are returning by the millions to their natal streams. But not all salmon find their way back home — some find new areas to spawn.
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A Manokotak man faces murder charges after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a boat anchor, according to Alaska State Troopers.
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Bristol Bay set netting used to be dominated by women. When the fishery's permit system started in the 70s, it had the highest rate of women permit holders in the state. But that's changed over the decades, and one researcher is digging into the decline and why it isn’t happening anywhere else. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon reports.
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Despite being known for having the world’s largest sockeye run, Bristol Bay is home to much more marine life than salmon—one of them being beluga whales. A recent study on the Bristol Bay belugas has revealed a complex mating system that may be keeping the species alive.
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Silver Bay Seafoods announced it was partnering with former Bristol Bay competitor Northline Seafoods in April, just days after Northline’s CEO resigned. This sudden shift occurred just a few months before the start of the sockeye season, leaving fishermen feeling uneasy about Bristol Bay’s market diversity
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For over 70 years, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has used counting towers in Bristol Bay to track salmon escapement. That means techs hand count each fish that swims by. But new technology is on its way to the Bay. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon visited a research site on the Wood River to learn what AI and drones could mean for the fishery.
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Overboard man in Egegik still missing, identified by authorities as Seth Whiteman, 22, of Eagle RiverOn June 29 at 4:20pm, the US Coast Guard received a report of a man overboard from the F/V Sandman in the vicinity of Egegik Bay, about 40 miles southwest of Naknek. The Coast Guard searched the area with Alaska State Troopers for several hours by boat and helicopter. They say that the search was suspended at 11:36pm, pending the development of new information.
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Hundreds of fishermen across Bristol Bay offload their catch at local processors in Dillingham—the main hub for the busy Nushagak district. But of all the ports across the bay, Dillingham’s holds something unique: for the past 12 years, the city has not enforced any raw fish sales tax whatsoever, missing out on millions of dollars. KDLG’s Ryan Berkoski sat down with Alice Ruby, the mayor of Dillingham, and Chris Maines, the city planner, to talk about what caused this tax hiatus and why it’s back now.
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Anticipation is building in the Dillingham harbor as crews get their boats ready. Despite some concerns over processor consolidation and declining king runs, crews seem optimistic about the season’s high base prices and strong sockeye forecasts.
SAFE talks about domestic violence in Bristol Bay.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.
The Bristol Bay Fisheries Report, produced by the KDLG news crew, is dedicated to the one-of-a-kind commercial fishery in Bristol Bay. Join us for the latest news, numbers and information from the fishery, plus analysis, stories and conversations.
Bristol Bay Obituaries is a place for people to remember family members and loved ones who have died. This is a community page; KDLG staff don’t edit submissions. Email submissions and photos to obituary@kdlg.org
NPR Headlines
Public Safety
Education
- Levelock's school closes due to low student enrollment
- Alaska cities and school districts scramble to close budget gaps after state cuts bond debt payments
- Dillingham School Board hires interim superintendent for next school year
- Dillingham City Council stalemate results in the requested $1.7 million for school district
Politics
- Naknek Resident Bill Hill brings campaign for U.S House to home region after statewide launch last week
- Alaska lawmakers introduce bill to ban metals mining in Bristol Bay watershed
- House Speaker Bryce Edgmon reflects on Alaska's 34th legislative session
- Bristol Bay Representative Bryce Edgmon re-elected Alaska’s Speaker of the House, focusing on rural and statewide challenges
Fisheries Headlines
- Despite a safe fishing season in Bristol Bay, mass layoffs at federal agencies spark concerns for the future
- Trump's EPA reaffirms Biden-era Pebble Mine veto
- Green, brown and spiky: Researchers work to better understand sockeye’s relationship to the three-spined stickleback
- Fishermen rescued in multiple close calls across Bristol Bay
- Fishing gear recycling program asks for cleaner nets
- This season’s average sockeye should be bigger than last year’s record low, experts say