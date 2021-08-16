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Local News
Instructor Triston Chaney teaches Introduction to Outboard Systems class at UAF Bristol Bay Campus's Applied Science Building.
Mike Davis
High school students learn outboard systems at UAF’s Bristol Bay campus
High school students from across the region are learning about outboard motors for college credit this week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham.
A car on the edge of a cliff over the Wood River
Jack Darrell
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KDLG
News
2026 Dillingham shoreline surveys reveal 'catastrophic' erosion
Ryan Berkoski
Cullen Chase on the F/V Toonces takes apart a gill net in the Dillingham boatyard after the 2026 sockeye season.
Jessie Sheldon
/
KDLG
Fisheries
Boatyard buzz: Bristol Bay crews reflect on 2026 sockeye season
Jessie Sheldon
Fish on ice in a tote.
Jessie Sheldon
/
KDLG
Fisheries
Bristol Bay comes off decade of historic runs with moderate and early returns in 2026
Jessie Sheldon
This year’s Bristol Bay sockeye run is coming to a close, and it just surpassed the Alaska Department of Fish & Game’s pre-season forecast of 44 million fish. But a few things stood out this year, including an unusually early run. KDLG’s Jessie Sheldon spoke with biologists around the bay to get a better picture of the season.
The Libby 76 under sail in 2022.
Nels Ure
/
Bristol Bay Historical Society
Fisheries
Bristol Bay honors 75th anniversary of the end of commercial sailboat fishery
Jessie Sheldon
Sportfishing in the headwaters of Bristol Bay.
Jason Ching
Fisheries
New Skipper Science App program to fill data gaps in Bristol Bay sport fishery
Jessie Sheldon
More Local News
DILLINGHAM WEATHER
Alaska State News
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Breaking the Silence: Bristol Bay talks about Domestic Violence
SAFE talks about domestic violence in Bristol Bay.
The host of Bristol Bay Field Notes, Terry Fuller.
KDLG
Bristol Bay Field Notes
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.
  1. Bristol Bay Field Notes, October 2, 2026
  2. Bristol Bay Field Notes, September 25, 2026
  3. Bristol Bay Field Notes, September 18, 2026
Bristol Bay Fisheries Report
The Bristol Bay Fisheries Report, produced by the KDLG news crew, is dedicated to the one-of-a-kind commercial fishery in Bristol Bay. Join us for the latest news, numbers and information from the fishery, plus analysis, stories and conversations.
  1. Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 24, 2026
  2. Fish Numbers: July 23, 2026
  3. Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 22, 2026
Brian Venua
Bristol Bay Obituaries
Bristol Bay Obituaries is a place for people to remember family members and loved ones who have died. This is a community page; KDLG staff don’t edit submissions. Email submissions and photos to obituary@kdlg.org
  1. John Dietrich Stelling Sr.: September 13, 1943 - January 7, 2026
  2. Florence Shirley Stelling: September 6, 1944 - December 27, 2025
  3. Russell 'Russ' N. Rolf: November 24, 1954 - November 16, 2025
NPR Headlines
  1. Climate change is altering the colors we see in the world: an illustrated journey
  2. A desert stirs to life: Chile's Atacama erupts in its biggest floral display in decades
  3. In Maine, a new approach to practicing medicine in the sky
  4. How Gen Z voters helped fuel a blue wave for Democrats
Public Safety
  1. New Stuyahok man's body recovered
  2. New Stuyahok man reported missing Tuesday
  3. Rapid community response saves Dillingham man after snowgo accident
  4. 1200 Acres burn near the Iowithla River
Education
  1. Levelock's school closes due to low student enrollment
  2. Alaska cities and school districts scramble to close budget gaps after state cuts bond debt payments
  3. Dillingham School Board hires interim superintendent for next school year
  4. Dillingham City Council stalemate results in the requested $1.7 million for school district
Politics
  1. Naknek Resident Bill Hill brings campaign for U.S House to home region after statewide launch last week
  2. Alaska lawmakers introduce bill to ban metals mining in Bristol Bay watershed
  3. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon reflects on Alaska's 34th legislative session
  4. Bristol Bay Representative Bryce Edgmon re-elected Alaska’s Speaker of the House, focusing on rural and statewide challenges
Fisheries Headlines
  1. Despite a safe fishing season in Bristol Bay, mass layoffs at federal agencies spark concerns for the future
  2. Trump's EPA reaffirms Biden-era Pebble Mine veto
  3. Green, brown and spiky: Researchers work to better understand sockeye’s relationship to the three-spined stickleback
  4. Fishermen rescued in multiple close calls across Bristol Bay
  5. Fishing gear recycling program asks for cleaner nets
  6. This season’s average sockeye should be bigger than last year’s record low, experts say