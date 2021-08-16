© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bo Darden
Courtesy of Jamie Darden
/
Community
Dillingham remembers Bo Darden as a man of generosity and staunch beliefs
Isabelle Ross
,
In rural Alaska, a lot depends on a well-run airport. Donald “Bo” Darden was one of the people who helped Dillingham’s airport function. He died last month at the age of 80. Friends describe him as a man with strong opinions, incredible work ethic and a big heart.
Tyler Thompson
Izzy Ross/KDLG
/
Tyler Thompson reflects on working in a small newsroom and his time reporting at KDLG
Isabelle Ross
,
Moose near Togiak
Courtesy of the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge
/
Moose hunt around Togiak extended for two weeks after Togiak Traditional Council asked for more time to harvest
Isabelle Ross
,
230122 Dillingham airport parking lot
Izzy Ross/KDLG
/
Infrastructure
High winds cause Alaska Airlines jet to slide on icy Dillingham runway
Isabelle Ross
,
The airline said no one was injured, and no equipment was damaged when an unexpected gust of wind pushed the aircraft on the Dillingham runway as it was preparing to taxi from the terminal.
Grant Aviation plane
Courtesy of Grant Aviation
/
https://www.flygrant.com/about-us/news/gallery/
Two Bristol Bay charter companies merge with Grant Aviation
Tyler Thompson
,
IMG_0147.jpg
Tyler Thompson/KDLG
/
Business
After less than a year of service, Ravn Alaska halts flights to Dillingham again
Isabelle Ross
,
Recent Shows & Trading Post
Load More

Currently Playing AM 670:

Currently Playing FM 89.9:

NPR Headlines
  1. Iraqi Kurds are learning Mandarin to take advantage of jobs from Chinese companies
  2. China is using the Beijing Olympics to push a winter sports boom
  3. A federal judge canceled major oil and gas leases over climate change
  4. Supreme Court clears the way for the execution of an Alabama inmate
Public Safety
  1. New Stuyahok's Andrew Wyagon found alive more than 18 hours after he went missing
  2. Search continues for New Stuyahok's Andrew Wyagon who went missing during snowgo trip Wednesday
  3. Breaking decades-old tradition, King Salmon woman without police background leads standards council
  4. Dillingham man found dead following four-day search after boat sank near Whittier
Politics
  1. Dillingham City Council appoints Michael Bennett to interim seat
  2. Vacancy on Dillingham City Council after Bill Rodawalt steps down
  3. Bristol Bay's three largest communities will share the same legislative district for the next decade
  4. Gregg Brelsford, former Bristol Bay official, announces run for U.S. Congress in 2022
Education
  1. How this Dillingham teenager turned an ancient epic poem into a rap
  2. Dillingham City School District awarded $3.4 million literacy grant to boost reading skills
  3. Dillingham Elementary students excited for school ⁠— despite another unusual year
  4. Dillingham City School plans for pre-pandemic schedule this year
KDLG_OpenLine_img_0756.jpg
Open Line
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
  1. Open Line for Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  2. Open Line for Monday, January 24, 2022
  3. Open Line for Friday, January 21, 2022
P1050077.JPG
Bristol Bay Field Notes
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.
  1. Bristol Bay Field Notes, December 31, 2021
  2. Bristol Bay Field Notes, December 24, 2021
  3. Bristol Bay Field Notes, December 17, 2021
mountain_fields.jpg
Brian Venua
/
Bristol Bay Obituaries
Bristol Bay Obituaries is a place for people to remember family members and loved ones who have died. This is a community page; KDLG staff don’t edit submissions. Email submissions and photos to obituary@kdlg.org
  1. Cameron Lowell White, Sept. 15, 1981 - Sept. 29, 2021
  2. Karl Erik Rawson, June 15, 1965 - July 16, 2021
  3. Walter Raymond Creasey Jr. Oct. 1, 1954 – July 24, 2021
Fisheries Headlines
  1. After 33 years, Fish Radio's Laine Welch hangs up her mic
  2. Salmon processors boost prices amid favorable markets for sockeye
  3. Trident founder Chuck Bundrant remembered as industry risk-taker who emphasized personal connections
  4. Bristol Bay sockeye run breaks records, while others struggle. Climate change may be a factor.