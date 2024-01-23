Koliganek snowmachiner returns safely after search

A man from Koliganek was found over the weekend after a successful search and rescue operation between his family, the community and the Alaska State Troopers. According to a report from the Alaska State Troopers, Glen Wysocki, 67, left to check his trapline on Friday afternoon but didn’t return home that evening. The dispatch states that Wysocki was an experienced outdoorsman who was prepared for the weather.

Wysocki’s family chartered a private helicopter and a plane to aid the search, in addition to the Village of Koliganek’s search and rescue party. The aerial search was also joined by a US Fish and Wildlife plane and a plane from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, a unit within the National Guard. A 5-person team, led by the village’s public safety officer, searched the ground.

On Saturday, the private plane located Wysocki walking near the Nushagak River a few miles from Koliganek. Wysocki was determined to be healthy and all search parties returned safely.

Wysocki’s family declined to comment on this story at this time.

