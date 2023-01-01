Jack Darrell is a reporter for KDLG working on the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. He completed his bachelors’ degrees in English and environmental studies at St. Mary's College. Jack is passionate about sustainable fisheries and producing stories that connect the community and explore the intersections of class, culture, and the natural world. He has also reported for The Atlantic, Earth Island Journal, Hakai Magazine, Greater, Greater Washington, and SlackWater, a regional oral history project.