© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

19 dogs seized in Dillingham following animal cruelty investigation

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:41 AM AKDT
Jamal Romie, Dillingham Animal Control Officer, with one of the puppies.
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
Jamal Romie, Dillingham Animal Control Officer, with one of the puppies.

Nineteen dogs were brought to the Dillingham Animal Control shelter over the weekend, following a police investigation into animal cruelty.

The group includes three adult dogs, five puppies estimated to be between two and four weeks old, and eleven puppies believed to be between three and five months old. All were seized from their owner Friday (5/30) due to signs of malnourishment, according to the Dillingham Police Department.

An adult mama with her pups
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
An adult mama with her pups

Jamal Romie, the Dillingham Animal Control Officer, responded to the call and transported the dogs to the shelter. He says all of the dogs have since been vaccinated and bathed.

“These last couple of days I've been taking care of the puppies, feeding them and watering them,” Romie said. “I've been watching their poop. When I first got them it was black and there was lots of trash in there. But they've been getting lots of healthy poops now so far.”

Romie is the shelter’s only employee and is caring for all 19 dogs, in addition to the two dogs who were already at the shelter. He says he is working to rehome the animals as quickly as possible, but that space in the shelter is limited and finding local adopters can take time.

Twelve of the dogs—the five youngest puppies, their mother, and six of the older puppies—will go to Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward on Saturday. The center’s dog program takes in local shelter animals and prepares them for adoption.

Romie says Dillingham’s Animal Control shelter has partnered with the correctional center's dog program before.

“They train the dogs, they give them vaccines, they give them spay and neuters and all the other stuff. And the inmates correct them, give them teaching,” Romie said. “When they are done with that they also send them out and get them adopted elsewhere.”

Puppies at the Dillingham Animal Control shelter
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
Puppies at the Dillingham Animal Control shelter

Romie says the remaining dogs will either be rehomed in Dillingham or transferred to another animal shelter in Alaska. As of yesterday (6/03), one puppy had been adopted locally.

The shelter is open for adoptions 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Though, Romie says now that he has so many dogs to take care of, he will be there more often. He encourages anyone interested in volunteering to walk the dogs, or donating food or toys, to call Dillingham Animal Control.

Romie holding a puppy
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
Romie holding a puppy
News
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
See stories by Margaret Sutherland