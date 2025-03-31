Firefighters train in Dillingham for emergency response

This weekend, firefighters from the University of Alaska Fairbanks conducted their third annual fire training in Dillingham. Members of the Dillingham Volunteer Fire Department, local EMTs, the Aleknagik Volunteer Fire Department, and the Dillingham Airport Fire Department participated in four-day training.

On Saturday, crews trained at an abandoned lot outside of town, practicing fire drills that included rescuing dummies from a burning building and extinguishing structural fires at the lot.