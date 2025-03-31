© 2025 KDLG
Firefighters train in Dillingham for emergency response

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:32 AM AKDT
Local Firefighters and EMT with UAF firefighting training team, March 29th.
This weekend, firefighters from the University of Alaska Fairbanks conducted their third annual fire training in Dillingham. Members of the Dillingham Volunteer Fire Department, local EMTs, the Aleknagik Volunteer Fire Department, and the Dillingham Airport Fire Department participated in four-day training.

On Saturday, crews trained at an abandoned lot outside of town, practicing fire drills that included rescuing dummies from a burning building and extinguishing structural fires at the lot.

1 of 39  — IMG_0651.JPG
2 of 39  — IMG_0652.JPG
3 of 39  — IMG_0653.JPG
4 of 39  — IMG_0656.JPG
5 of 39  — IMG_0676.JPG
6 of 39  — IMG_0678.JPG
7 of 39  — IMG_0689.JPG
8 of 39  — IMG_0695.JPG
9 of 39  — IMG_0711.JPG
10 of 39  — IMG_0702.JPG
11 of 39  — IMG_0713.JPG
12 of 39  — IMG_0717.JPG
13 of 39  — IMG_0722.JPG
14 of 39  — IMG_0720.JPG
15 of 39  — IMG_0729.JPG
16 of 39  — IMG_0733.JPG
17 of 39  — IMG_0735.JPG
18 of 39  — IMG_0750.JPG
19 of 39  — IMG_0759.JPG
20 of 39  — IMG_0765.JPG
21 of 39  — IMG_0770.JPG
22 of 39  — IMG_0768.JPG
23 of 39  — IMG_0778.JPG
24 of 39  — IMG_0790.JPG
25 of 39  — IMG_0792.JPG
26 of 39  — IMG_0795.JPG
27 of 39  — IMG_0796.JPG
28 of 39  — IMG_0801.JPG
29 of 39  — IMG_0800.JPG
30 of 39  — IMG_0803.JPG
31 of 39  — IMG_0829.JPG
32 of 39  — IMG_0825.JPG
33 of 39  — IMG_0835.JPG
34 of 39  — IMG_0842.JPG
35 of 39  — IMG_0848.JPG
36 of 39  — IMG_0855.JPG
37 of 39  — IMG_0877.JPG
38 of 39  — IMG_0882.JPG
39 of 39  — IMG_0916.JPG

Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
