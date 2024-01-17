Suspect charged in Kanakanak Hospital’s active shooter incident

Dillingham police say the man accused of firing a shotgun at the local hospital on Sunday had also allegedly set fire to his girlfriend’s bedroom that same morning.

Daniel Cody Lewis, aged 30, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds at Dillingham’s hospital, according to court documents. Lewis is also charged with one count of arson and multiple counts of assault. The charges are labeled as domestic violence-related.

The court documents say officers received word of fire in the residence Lewis shared with his girlfriend in Dillingham Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the residence and found a fire lit inside his girlfriend’s bedroom. Shots had been fired inside the residence as well, according to a witness’s statement including in the court documents.

Later court documents say that Lewis confronted his girlfriend in the hospital parking lot. She told police he physically assaulted her and then she went inside the hospital, after which he began to fire shots.

According to the court documents, a security officer at the scene told police that Lewis fired at the security booth where the officer was seated, at another booth near the entrance to the hospital’s emergency room, and at the emergency room’s glass door. Later, the security officer said, Lewis fired into the hospital building from a large window outside of the hospital.

Court documents say Lewis then allegedly went to the hospital’s ambulance bay and fired more shots.

Dillingham’s acting chief of police Craig Maines said in a call to KDLG that the police received a call about the shooter around six in the morning. He said the suspect fled the hospital on a four-wheeler prior to the officers’ arrival and was followed by Dillingham police until they arrested him downtown.

Lewis’s appearance bond has been set for $50,000. His performance bond has been set for $100,000.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.