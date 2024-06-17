It’s a different start to the season than last year, with a forecasted bay-wide run of 39 million fish. This is down from last year’s total run of 54.5 million fish, and less than half of 2022’s record breaking 79 million fish run. The total escapement goal for the bay is 12.9 million fish, leaving a total harvestable surplus of 26.1 million. While counts are down compared to recent years, the forecasted run this year is still 6% higher than the long-term average, dating back from 1963 to today.

