Meg Duff is a fisheries reporter for KDLG's Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. She is also a freelance journalist, writing and making audio stories for publications like Scientific American, MT Technology Review, Outside, Slate and Yale Climate Connections. Meg has a master's in journalism from New York University.

  • Meghan Gervais grills up a leg of lamb for her family, who will be with her on board the F/V Maru this season.
    Fisheries
    Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 17, 2024
    Jessie Sheldon
    It’s a different start to the season than last year, with a forecasted bay-wide run of 39 million fish. This is down from last year’s total run of 54.5 million fish, and less than half of 2022’s record breaking 79 million fish run. The total escapement goal for the bay is 12.9 million fish, leaving a total harvestable surplus of 26.1 million. While counts are down compared to recent years, the forecasted run this year is still 6% higher than the long-term average, dating back from 1963 to today.