Active shooter incident at Dillingham's hospital leaves no reported injuries

Dillingham’s Kanakanak Hospital had an active shooter early on the morning of January 14, according to a press release from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. No injuries were reported.

Jennifer De Winne, the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation’s chief operations officer, said in a call to KDLG that the shooter unsuccessfully tried to enter the hospital’s emergency department. She said doors were locked at that time of day per hospital protocol, but the shooter fired several shots with a shotgun, including at cars parked near the hospital.

De Winne said that multiple members of the hospital’s staff called 911 immediately, and that the hospital followed its active shooter protocols.

She said the shooter eventually fled the scene on a four wheeler and was arrested by Dillingham police further down the road.

The hospital staff, De Wanne said, have already met to review the incident and will conduct a formal review this week.

The Dillingham Police Department did not reply to a request for comment in time for this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation Behavioral Health's 24/7 Crisis line can be reached at 1-888-865-0799.

