Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Active shooter incident at Dillingham's hospital leaves no reported injuries

KDLG 670AM | authorBy Christina McDermott
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 3:36 PM AKST
Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. January 15, 2024.
Christina McDermott
KDLG
Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. January 15, 2024.

Dillingham’s Kanakanak Hospital had an active shooter early on the morning of January 14, according to a press release from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. No injuries were reported.

Jennifer De Winne, the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation’s chief operations officer, said in a call to KDLG that the shooter unsuccessfully tried to enter the hospital’s emergency department. She said doors were locked at that time of day per hospital protocol, but the shooter fired several shots with a shotgun, including at cars parked near the hospital.

De Winne said that multiple members of the hospital’s staff called 911 immediately, and that the hospital followed its active shooter protocols.

She said the shooter eventually fled the scene on a four wheeler and was arrested by Dillingham police further down the road.

The hospital staff, De Wanne said, have already met to review the incident and will conduct a formal review this week.

The Dillingham Police Department did not reply to a request for comment in time for this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation Behavioral Health's 24/7 Crisis line can be reached at 1-888-865-0799.
Public Safety
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
