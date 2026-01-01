Contact Us
General
Phone : 1-907-842-5281
Email : info@kdlg.org
If you have an item for our Bulletin Board, Trading Post, Economic Opportunities or Messenger, please email it to info@kdlg.org
KDLG News
Phone : 1-907-842-2200
Email : news@kdlg.org
If you have a news tip or a story correction, call or write our news staff.
Underwriting
Email : development@kdlg.org
Underwriting is one of the best ways to demonstrate to the community your support for public radio. If you're interested in underwriting on KDLG please contact our Development Director for more information.
Mailing Address
KDLG Public Radio
P.O. Box 670
Dillingham, AK 99576