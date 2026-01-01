Contact Us

General

Phone : 1-907-842-5281

If you have an item for our Bulletin Board, Trading Post, Economic Opportunities or Messenger, please email it to info@kdlg.org

KDLG News

Phone : 1-907-842-2200

If you have a news tip or a story correction, call or write our news staff.

Underwriting

Email : development@kdlg.org

Underwriting is one of the best ways to demonstrate to the community your support for public radio. If you're interested in underwriting on KDLG please contact our Development Director for more information.

Mailing Address

KDLG Public Radio

P.O. Box 670

Dillingham, AK 99576



