© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections
220816 special and primary election Dillingham city hall.
Dillingham Elections 2022
Dillingham's municipal election is on Oct. 4. KDLG is hearing from candidates about why they are running and what they want to focus on in office.

As local election results roll in, Dillingham school board seat too close to call

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published October 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM AKDT
20160815-I-voted-sticker-736x452.jpg
Jeremy Hsieh
/
KTOO

The first results are in for Dillingham’s municipal election: 278 registered voters cast their ballots on Election Day. But with over two dozen absentee votes still to be counted, the race for school board Seat A is too close to call.

Incumbent Heather Savo is just three votes ahead of challenger Dianna Schollmeier the school board seat. Savo got 139 votes and Schollmeier got 136. There was also one write-in vote.

The margins were wider in the two Dillingham City Council races: For council Seat A, Kimberly Williams received 173 votes to Steven Carriere’s (CARRY-ay) 97 votes. There were three write-in votes. And for Seat B, incumbent Michael Bennett received 219 votes to challenger Ronald Johnson’s 52. There were three write-in votes in that race, as well.

Those were the unofficial results. The city also received four question ballots, 23 absentee ballots and two special needs ballots. The city’s canvassing committee will meet on Thursday (10/6) to count those additional ballots. The city council will then certify the election results on Oct. 13.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, all candidates were incumbents who ran unopposed.

The Lake and Peninsula Borough election was by mail. Those results will be published in mid-November. We’ll hear more about other election results around the region later this week.

This story will be updated with results from the Bristol Bay Borough when they are available. Check back for updates.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Tags
Elections dillingham schoolsDillingham City School Districtdillingham city school board
Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
See stories by Isabelle Ross
Related Content