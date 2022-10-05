As local election results roll in, Dillingham school board seat too close to call

The first results are in for Dillingham’s municipal election: 278 registered voters cast their ballots on Election Day. But with over two dozen absentee votes still to be counted, the race for school board Seat A is too close to call.

Incumbent Heather Savo is just three votes ahead of challenger Dianna Schollmeier the school board seat. Savo got 139 votes and Schollmeier got 136. There was also one write-in vote.

The margins were wider in the two Dillingham City Council races: For council Seat A, Kimberly Williams received 173 votes to Steven Carriere’s (CARRY-ay) 97 votes. There were three write-in votes. And for Seat B, incumbent Michael Bennett received 219 votes to challenger Ronald Johnson’s 52. There were three write-in votes in that race, as well.

Those were the unofficial results. The city also received four question ballots, 23 absentee ballots and two special needs ballots. The city’s canvassing committee will meet on Thursday (10/6) to count those additional ballots. The city council will then certify the election results on Oct. 13.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, all candidates were incumbents who ran unopposed.

The Lake and Peninsula Borough election was by mail. Those results will be published in mid-November. We’ll hear more about other election results around the region later this week.

This story will be updated with results from the Bristol Bay Borough when they are available. Check back for updates.

