Dillingham City School District

In a letter, the school board says it is aware that some employees cast votes of no confidence in the district's senior administration. The board says it…
In a letter to the school board, some teachers and staff express deep dissatisfaction with the district's administration after former principal Nick…
The district said in a news release this afternoon that it “determined it is in the best interests of the Dillingham Elementary School and Collective…
Whales are vital to the health of Bristol Bay. But could they help scientists find cure for cancer? Dillingham 11th grader Morgan Andrew explores the…
School sports looked pretty different this year. Dillingham 11th grader David Wetter talks about his own experience as a student athlete during the…
Dillingham 11th grader Erin Martin wrote a poem to raise awareness of May as Mental Health Awareness Month. This is one in a series of student writings…
This spring, students in English courses at Dillingham High School wrote letters to Mother Nature. The assignment started out as a project for Earth Day.…
Superintendent Jason Johnson said the quick return to in-person learning shows the mitigation strategies of the school and community are working. That…
The source of infection for the cases is unknown, and BBAHC says they “appear to be unrelated to earlier cases.” The Curyung Tribal Council, the City and…
The seven cases in the City of Dillingham are travel-related. The school district's change to distance learning comes just two and a half weeks after…