Candidates set for Dillingham's Oct. 4 municipal election

Municipal elections will take place across Alaska on Oct. 4. In Dillingham, there are two open city council seats and one open school board seat.

Kim Williams and Steven Carriere are running for seat A on the Dillingham City Council. Chris Napoli currently holds that seat but has not filed for re-election.

Incumbent Michael Bennett and challenger Ronald Johnson are running for seat B. The city council appointed Bennett to that seat in January, after former Council member Bill Rodowalt resigned.

On the school board, Dianna Schollmeier is running against incumbent Heather Savo for seat A.

Write-in candidates can still run in this election, though their names won’t appear on the ballot. They can file a letter of intent at the city clerk’s office through 1 p.m. the day before the election, Oct. 3.

Registered Dillingham residents can vote in person via absentee ballot from Sept. 19 through Oct. 3. The city must receive applications to vote by mail by Sept. 24.

