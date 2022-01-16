dillingham city school board

-
In a letter, the school board says it is aware that some employees cast votes of no confidence in the district's senior administration. The board says it…
The Dillingham Canvassing Committee counted 68 absentee, special needs and question ballots Thursday, Oct. 7. Only two votes seperate challenger Perry…
KDLG heard from the people running for the only contested school board seat ahead of Dillingham's Oct. 5 election. Absentee and early voting is underway…
The Dillingham City Council has one seat up for grabs, and the School Board has two. All seats are three year terms. The municipal election is October…
The absentee ballots didn't change the preliminary results: Heather Savo will fill the one open school board seat, Bill Rodawalt won city council seat B,…
The results from election day are not final; The city council will meet tomorrow to count absentee and question ballots. The preliminary results are in…
If no one runs for Kim Williams' seat, the school board will begin soliciting for a new school board member.The Dillingham School Board has two open seats…
The members of the Dillingham School Board received an update on the start of the new school year during their meeting Monday night. KDLG’s Mike Mason…
The Dillingham School District class of 2014 graduation took place Friday May 16th, and with it came many heartfelt speeches from teachers and graduating…