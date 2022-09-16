© 2022 KDLG
Elections

Almost all Lake and Pen and Bristol Bay Borough candidates running unopposed in Oct. 4 municipal elections

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published September 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM AKDT
210716 Chignik Bay post office. July 16, 2021.
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG
The Chignik Bay post office in July 2021. Voters can mail it their ballots for the Lake and Peninsula Borough election this October. The ballots must be postmarked by Oct. 4, 2022.

Lake and Peninsula Borough

Municipal election season has arrived in the Lake and Peninsula Borough. Two assembly seats and two school board seats are on the ballot.

The only competitive race is for school board Seat G. Incumbent Stacy Hill and Margie Olympic are both on the ballot. Ida Nelson is running for that seat as a write-in candidate.

Austin Shangin is running unopposed for school board Seat E.

In the assembly, incumbents Michelle Pope Ravenmoon and Scott Anderson are running for re-election to seats C and F.

This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters. Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 4 and results will be available in mid-November.

Read more on the Lake and Peninsula Borough's elections page

Bristol Bay Borough

In the Bristol Bay Borough, all local candidates are incumbents who are running unopposed.

Shelby Boothe and Pete Caruso are up for re-election to the borough assembly, and Sherri Onate is running to remain on the borough’s school board. All positions are three-year terms.

Voters can cast their ballots early from Sept. 20 - Oct. 3 at the borough building's assembly room in Naknek. The hours are 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On election day, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voting will take place at the King Salmon Village Council building, Bristol Bay Borough building's assembly room, and the South Naknek Recreation Hall.

Read more on the Bristol Bay Borough's website

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
See stories by Isabelle Ross