Almost all Lake and Pen and Bristol Bay Borough candidates running unopposed in Oct. 4 municipal elections

Lake and Peninsula Borough

Municipal election season has arrived in the Lake and Peninsula Borough. Two assembly seats and two school board seats are on the ballot.

The only competitive race is for school board Seat G. Incumbent Stacy Hill and Margie Olympic are both on the ballot. Ida Nelson is running for that seat as a write-in candidate.

Austin Shangin is running unopposed for school board Seat E.

In the assembly, incumbents Michelle Pope Ravenmoon and Scott Anderson are running for re-election to seats C and F.

This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters. Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 4 and results will be available in mid-November.

Read more on the Lake and Peninsula Borough's elections page

Bristol Bay Borough

In the Bristol Bay Borough, all local candidates are incumbents who are running unopposed.

Shelby Boothe and Pete Caruso are up for re-election to the borough assembly, and Sherri Onate is running to remain on the borough’s school board. All positions are three-year terms.

Voters can cast their ballots early from Sept. 20 - Oct. 3 at the borough building's assembly room in Naknek. The hours are 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On election day, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voting will take place at the King Salmon Village Council building, Bristol Bay Borough building's assembly room, and the South Naknek Recreation Hall.

Read more on the Bristol Bay Borough's website

