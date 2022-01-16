dillingham schools

-
DILLINGHAM-- The Dillingham Elementary School is keeping track of how many words students read by using a computer program that tracks the kid’s efforts.…
A Dillingham City School teacher is being considered by the state of Alaska for teacher of the year. Erika Schneider grew up in Massachusetts, went to…
The Board of Education for the Dillingham City School District passed a budget for the next school year during their meeting Monday night. This comes as…
Lawmakers in Juneau are working out the details of education funding for the next school year. At the same time school districts across the state are…
The Dillingham City School District has reached a new collective bargaining agreement with many of its employees.The new agreement is for the School…
The man who has led the Dillingham School District for the last 3 years will stay on the job for another year. Bill McLeod took over as the Superintendent…