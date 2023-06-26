KDLG Staff

In this episode of Waypoints Radio, the BBRSDA explores the basics of safety in commercial fishing, specifically in Bristol Bay. Dr. Leann Fay, Executive Director of AMSEA, and Gabe Dunham, Marine Advisory Program Leader for Alaska Sea Grant answer questions pertaining to common causes of injuries or deaths, best practices captain and crew can use to prevent them, and tips for new and seasoned fishermen to keep in mind while on the water this season.

