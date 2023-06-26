KDLG Staff
In this episode of Waypoints Radio, the BBRSDA explores not one but two different ways it can support getting more Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon into the marketplace: The Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and healthy retail partnerships.
In this episode of Waypoints Radio, the BBRSDA explores the basics of safety in commercial fishing, specifically in Bristol Bay. Dr. Leann Fay, Executive Director of AMSEA, and Gabe Dunham, Marine Advisory Program Leader for Alaska Sea Grant answer questions pertaining to common causes of injuries or deaths, best practices captain and crew can use to prevent them, and tips for new and seasoned fishermen to keep in mind while on the water this season.
In this episode of Waypoints Radio, BBRSDA Executive Director Andy Wink and Marketing Director Lilani Dunn answer some commonly asked questions the organization often receives from its members. These FAQs center on topics like marketing, prices and the relationship between processors, fishermen, and the BBRSDA.
In this episode of Waypoints Radio, staff explains some basics about BBRSDA, such as what it can/can't do, how it goes about meeting the mission of raising fishery value, and answers some FAQs.
In this episode of Waypoints Radio, BBRSDA's Executive Director Andy Wink and Program Manager Frances Bursch reflect on comments from setnet fishermen about joining the BBRSDA.