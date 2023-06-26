© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Fisheries

BBRSDA Waypoints Radio

KDLG 670AM | By Andy Wink
Published June 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM AKDT

In this episode of Waypoints Radio, BBRSDA's Executive Director Andy Wink and Program Manager Frances Bursch reflect on comments from setnet fishermen about joining the BBRSDA. 

Waypoints Radio is produced by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, as an in-season extension of their monthly email newsletter.

Catch Waypoints Radio show on KDLG 670am on Thursdays after the KDLG Local News as 12 noon, or find it later on kdlg.org.

BBRSDA is an underwriter with KDLG. Waypoints is produced by BBRSDA, and those things said on Waypoints don’t necessarily reflect the views of KDLG staff, management, or board of directors.

Fisheries
Andy Wink
See stories by Andy Wink
