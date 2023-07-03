© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Fisheries

BBRSDA Waypoints Radio - Episode 2 - 2023

KDLG 670AM | By Andy Wink
Published July 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM AKDT

In this episode of Waypoints Radio, staff explains some basics about BBRSDA, such as what it can/can't do, how it goes about meeting the mission of raising fishery value, and answers some FAQs. 

Waypoints Radio is produced by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, as an in-season extension of their monthly email newsletter.

Catch Waypoints Radio show on KDLG 670am on Thursdays after the KDLG Local News at 12 noon, or find it later on kdlg.org.

BBRSDA is an underwriter with KDLG. Waypoints is produced by BBRSDA, and those things said on Waypoints don’t necessarily reflect the views of KDLG staff, management, or board of directors.

Andy Wink
