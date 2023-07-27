© 2023 KDLG
Fisheries

BBRSDA Waypoints Radio - Episode 3 - 2023

KDLG 670AM | By KDLG Staff
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM AKDT

In this episode of Waypoints Radio, BBRSDA Executive Director Andy Wink and Marketing Director Lilani Dunn answer some commonly asked questions the organization often receives from its members. These FAQs center on topics like marketing, prices and the relationship between processors, fishermen, and the BBRSDA.

Waypoints Radio is produced by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, as an in-season extension of their monthly email newsletter.

Catch Waypoints Radio show on KDLG 670am on Thursdays after the KDLG Local News at 12 noon, or find it later on kdlg.org.

BBRSDA is an underwriter with KDLG. Waypoints is produced by BBRSDA, and those things said on Waypoints don’t necessarily reflect the views of KDLG staff, management, or board of directors.

Aired July 6, 2023

