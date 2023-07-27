BBRSDA Waypoints Radio - Episode 4 - 2023
In this episode of Waypoints Radio, the BBRSDA explores the basics of safety in commercial fishing, specifically in Bristol Bay. Dr. Leann Fay, Executive Director of AMSEA, and Gabe Dunham, Marine Advisory Program Leader for Alaska Sea Grant answer questions pertaining to common causes of injuries or deaths, best practices captain and crew can use to prevent them, and tips for new and seasoned fishermen to keep in mind while on the water this season.
Waypoints Radio is produced by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, as an in-season extension of their monthly email newsletter.
Catch Waypoints Radio show on KDLG 670am on Thursdays after the KDLG Local News at 12 noon, or find it later on kdlg.org.
BBRSDA is an underwriter with KDLG. Waypoints is produced by BBRSDA, and those things said on Waypoints don’t necessarily reflect the views of KDLG staff, management, or board of directors.
Originally aired July 13, 2023