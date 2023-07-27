BBRSDA Waypoints Radio - Episode 5 - 2023

First, BBRSDA Executive Director Andy Wink sits down with Julie Decker and Julie Cisco of Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, Keith Singleton of Alaskan Leader Seafood, and Kara Berlin of Thunder's Catch to discuss the benefits of entering (and winning!) Alaska Symphony of Seafood. Then, BBRSDA Marketing Director Lilani Dunn catches up with Jason Hedlund, the Principal Category Merchant of Seafood Procurement for Whole Foods Market, to discuss just how appreciated and valued Bristol Bay fishermen's work is by retail partners.

Waypoints Radio is produced by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, as an in-season extension of their monthly email newsletter.

Catch Waypoints Radio show on KDLG 670am on Thursdays after the KDLG Local News at 12 noon, or find it later on kdlg.org.

BBRSDA is an underwriter with KDLG. Waypoints is produced by BBRSDA, and those things said on Waypoints don’t necessarily reflect the views of KDLG staff, management, or board of directors.

Aired July 27, 2023