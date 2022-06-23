Katherine Moncure

Katherine MoncureSummer Host/Reporter
Katherine is covering local stories in Dillingham and the Bristol Bay area for the summer of 2022, and she's excited to be in Alaska for the first time. After growing up in Connecticut, she's since lived in Ohio, New York, South Korea, and Maine. Katherine is passionate about all forms of storytelling, and she recently graduated from the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies where she did a deep dive into radio and podcast production. When not working on stories, she enjoys cooking, reading, and going on aimless walks. She'll pet any dog that wants attention.
The Bristol Bay region has seen multiple wildfires this month. The Iowithla River fire has expanded to more than 35,600 acres over the last three days and is 10.5 miles northeast of Dillingham.