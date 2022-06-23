Katherine Moncure

Katherine is covering local stories in Dillingham and the Bristol Bay area for the summer of 2022, and she's excited to be in Alaska for the first time. After growing up in Connecticut, she's since lived in Ohio, New York, South Korea, and Maine. Katherine is passionate about all forms of storytelling, and she recently graduated from the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies where she did a deep dive into radio and podcast production. When not working on stories, she enjoys cooking, reading, and going on aimless walks. She'll pet any dog that wants attention.