Dillingham Public Works Department unable to dispose of waste oil

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM AKDT
The waste oil tanks at the city public works shop are full and the Public Works Department is unable to accept any more waste oil from boats. Kelsa Brandenburg, executive assistant for the City of Dillingham, said the City uses an oil burner to dispose of waste oil, but the burner is currently broken.

A 500-gallon tank is set up in the boat harbor while the city works to repair the burner. Fisherfolk can bring waste oil there until the end of August.

Get in touch with the author at Katherine@kdlg.org or at (907) 842-2200.

