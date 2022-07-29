Troopers effectively end search for missing man on Lake Iliamna

State Troopers have effectively ended their search for a man who went missing in mid-July after taking a skiff out on Lake Iliamna.

On July 17, Jeremy Davis left Igiugig with another man in a skiff. They were reported missing when they didn’t reach Newhalen that evening. State Troopers began searching the area on July 18 and found the other man, but not Davis. Troopers reduced their strategy from an active search to a “limited, reactive search” according to an online Trooper dispatch released on July 27. Troopers have not said where Davis is from.

The Troopers said multiple groups were involved in the initial search efforts, including the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, and the communities of Igiugig and Iliamna .

When KDLG called the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Lexi Preston said the Anchorage sector had no record of the incident and did not participate in the search itself. Troopers said via email that the dispatch post may have been wrong.

The Trooper dispatch also said that search efforts may resume if they receive new information or clues. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Trooper office in King Salmon at (907) 246-3464.

