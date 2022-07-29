© 2022 KDLG
Public Safety

Troopers effectively end search for missing man on Lake Iliamna

KDLG 670AM | By Katherine Moncure
Published July 29, 2022 at 7:26 PM AKDT
Lake Iliamna March 2019.
KDLG
/
KDLG
Lake Iliamna

State Troopers have effectively ended their search for a man who went missing in mid-July after taking a skiff out on Lake Iliamna.

On July 17, Jeremy Davis left Igiugig with another man in a skiff. They were reported missing when they didn’t reach Newhalen that evening. State Troopers began searching the area on July 18 and found the other man, but not Davis. Troopers reduced their strategy from an active search to a “limited, reactive search” according to an online Trooper dispatch released on July 27. Troopers have not said where Davis is from.

The Troopers said multiple groups were involved in the initial search efforts, including the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, and the communities of Igiugig and Iliamna .

When KDLG called the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Lexi Preston said the Anchorage sector had no record of the incident and did not participate in the search itself. Troopers said via email that the dispatch post may have been wrong.

The Trooper dispatch also said that search efforts may resume if they receive new information or clues. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Trooper office in King Salmon at (907) 246-3464.

Get in touch with the author at Katherine@kdlg.org or (907) 842-2200.

Katherine Moncure
Katherine is covering local stories in Dillingham and the Bristol Bay area for the summer of 2022, and she's excited to be in Alaska for the first time. She's passionate about all forms of storytelling, and she recently graduated from the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, a 15-week intensive in radio and podcast production. When not working on stories or hosting the morning news, Katherine enjoys cooking, reading, and going on aimless walks. She'll pet any dog that wants attention.
