-
Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around Bristol Bay! Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around…
-
The person had recently traveled outside of the region and is currently in isolation at home. The people they live with have been notified and tested, and…
-
The first person to test positive October 8 is in isolation. A close contact of that case tested positive the same day. That person is not experiencing…
-
Absentee votes could be enough to make a difference in races for Dillingham City Council and the Bristol Bay Borough School Board. Early results are in…
-
David Lax is running against Randolph Zimin to fill the borough's mayoral seat. Kendra Gottschalk is challenging assembly incumbent Russell Phelps for the…
-
Two school board seats are up for grabs, and Floyd Wilson is challenging the two incumbents. The two candidates with the most votes will be appointed to…
-
There are several competitive races heading into the October 6 election, including for borough mayor. David Lax and Randy Zimin are both vying to succeed…
-
The two people in the Bristol Bay Borough tested negative in Seattle before chartering to Naknek, where they were in quarantine, while the newest case in…
-
A state delegation visits Bristol Bay to meet with health teams and city and tribal leaders. We lay out what the Dillingham City's ordinances mean for…
-
The governor releases a mandate laying out guidelines for commercial fishermen, while Bristol Bay's health corporation opposes opening the fishery this…