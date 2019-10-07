It's official: results from the Dillingham City election

The absentee ballots didn't change the preliminary results: Heather Savo winning the one open school board seat, Bill Rodawalt won city council seat B, and Chris Napoli was re-elected to council seat A. 

The official results are in for Dillingham's municipal election on Oct. 1. A total of 353 ballots were cast on Election Day. Six of those votes were question ballots, and 22 absentee ballots were cast. 

Chris Napoli finished with 318 votes against 23 write-in votes. He ran unopposed. Napoli finished serving back-to-back one-year terms with the city council before running for this three-year term.

Bill Rodawalt won city council seat B with a total of 196 votes – 36 more than Kaleb Westfall's 160. Rodawalt previously ran for city council in 2004 but was not elected. He also spent time as director of the Dillingham Planning Commission. 

Heather Savo defeated incumbent Emily Hulett by 32 votes, finishing with 173 total ballots. Chris Napoli also ran for school board and received 65 votes. Savo is also an accountant for Nushagak Cooperative. 

The Dillingham City Council will certify the election results and swear in the elected candidates at the council meeting Oct. 10. 

dillingham city school board
Dillingham City Council
2019 election

