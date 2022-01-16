2019 election

-
The Bristol Bay Borough's municipal election is Nov. 5, 2019. Absentee and early voting continues through Nov. 4. Bristol Bay Borough is heading to the…
-
The absentee ballots didn't change the preliminary results: Heather Savo will fill the one open school board seat, Bill Rodawalt won city council seat B,…
-
The results from election day are not final; The city council will meet tomorrow to count absentee and question ballots. The preliminary results are in…
-
Voters reached out to KDLG about city budget concerns in the 2020 municipal election. Heading into Dillingham’s general election, we asked you, the…
-
Oct. 1 is the last day for voters to go to the post office to cast their ballots for the Lake and Peninsula Borough's local elections.The Lake and…
-
Residents will vote on two city council seats and one school board seat. Incumbent Chris Napoli is running for city council seat A unopposed. Dillingham…
-
Missing information in the original election announcement led the borough assembly to postpone the general election. Residents will have the opportunity…