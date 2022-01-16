-
Former council member Bill Rodowalt resigned from seat B in December. Michael Bennett was one of five residents to submit a letter of interest. He will serve until the seat is up for grabs in October's local election.
-
The council is looking for someone to fill that seat until the local election in October. Dillingham residents who are registered to vote can submit…
-
Both candidates have experience in city management and have worked at multiple levels of government. The Dillingham City Council is considering two…
-
Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around Bristol Bay! Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around…
-
Listen to the full Sept. 29 debate between the two candidates running for the contested seat on Dillingham's city council. The city council debate was…
-
Dillingham’s interim city manager put forth several changes to the City's COVID-19 safety measures, which go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.The City…
-
During the public hearing, several people questioned why the city still required people to quarantine for 10 days after travel. The council couldn’t…
-
Over 300 votes were cast in this year's municipal election with over 50 absentee ballots. Aksel Buholm and Curt Armstrong will return to city council.…
-
Absentee votes could be enough to make a difference in races for Dillingham City Council and the Bristol Bay Borough School Board. Early results are in…
-
Dillingham’s City Council extended health and safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting last week. But some community members…