How to vote in Dillingham, the Bristol Bay Borough, and the Lake and Pen Borough this Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around Bristol Bay! Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around Bristol Bay.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Dillingham

Polling location: City Hall Council Chambers

People voting in person must wear masks and observe social distancing.

City Council candidates

Seat E: Kaleb Westfall

Seat F: Gregg Marxmiller (Incumbent), Perry Abrams

Mayor: Tracy Hightower, Alice Ruby (Incumbent), Steven Carriere

School Board candidates

Seat D: Helen Smeaton (Incumbent)

Seat E: Bernina Venua (Incumbent), Jon Clouse

Read the candidate profiles for the contested school board, city council and mayoral races.

Listen to the full debates for school board, city council, and mayoral seats.

Read more on how to vote in Dillingham on the city's website.

Contact the city clerk at 907-842-5212 or cityclerk@dillinghamak.us.

Bristol Bay Borough

Polling locations:

King Salmon Village Council Building

Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room

South Naknek Recreation Hall

Masks are required. The borough will also provide masks and hand sanitizer.

People who are COVID-positive, close contacts, or who choose not to wear a mask can still vote at all polling locations. Those voters should call the main office at 907-246-4224 ext. 306, and an election worker will bring voting materials outside to their vehicle.

Borough Assembly candidates

Two open seats: Clyde E. Clark (Incumbent), Mary Swain (Incumbent)

School Board:

Two open seats: Olaf O'Domin (Incumbent), Michael S. Swain, Jr. (Incumbent)

Incumbents to run unopposed in Bristol Bay Borough's local election



Read more on how to vote in the Bristol Bay Borough on the borough's website.

Contact the borough clerk at 907-246-4224 ext. 308.

Lake and Peninsula Borough

In the Lake and Peninsula Borough voters must cast their ballots by mail or email by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

By-mail ballots must be postmarked by Oct. 5. To vote via email, call the borough clerk at 907-469-1171 any time before 8 p.m.

Borough Assembly candidates

Seat B: Christina Salmon of Igiugig (Incumbent), Lorene "Sue" Anelon of Iliamna.

Seat E: Myra Olsen of Egegik (Incumbent)

Mayor: Glen R. Alsworth, Sr. of Port Alsworth (Incumbent), Charles "Chip" Embretson of Iliamna

School Board candidates

Seat B: Harry Ricci of Kokhanok (Incumbent), Margie Olympic of Iliamna, Jeffrey Bringhurst of Igiugig.

Seat F: Gerda Kosbruk of Port Heiden (Incumbent)

Lake and Peninsula voters can email ballots in local elections

Read more on how to vote in the Lake and Peninsula Borough on the borough’s website.

Contact the borough clerk at 907-469-1171 or kateconley@lakeandpen.com.



Contact the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.