Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around Bristol Bay! Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday is Election Day for municipalities around…
Last month, the borough assembly updated its code to allow voting by email in local elections. The borough has also implemented a new system for voters to…
The person had recently traveled outside of the region and is currently in isolation at home. The people they live with have been notified and tested, and…
Three seats are open in the Lake and Peninsula Borough’s school board election. Ballots must be postmarked by October 6. No late ballots will be accepted,…
Evelynn Trefon of Newhalen is challenging incumbent Randolph Alvarez of Igiugig for seat A on the borough's assembly. Ballots must be postmarked by…
Oct. 1 is the last day for voters to go to the post office to cast their ballots for the Lake and Peninsula Borough's local elections.The Lake and…
Bristol Bay’s local elections are just a few weeks away, and most candidates are running unopposed. Write-in candidates are still able to file, but…
The ballot for the upcoming Bristol Bay Borough election features three candidates for two assembly seats, and three candidates for two school board…
Twelve villages have signed contracts to remove waste materials; just under half of the $976,000-dollar grant remains to be used by December 2016.…
Citing low, or perhaps no, numbers of students intending to enroll, the School Board voted to not to open the school this fall. Audio transcript from KDLG…