More than $13 million in federal funding earmarked for Bristol Bay

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM AKST
a_new_aeration_system_will_help_keep_ice_from_forming_on_top_of_the_sewage_lagoon_during_the_winter__which_will_aid_in_the_treatment_of_dillingham_s_wastewater._credit_-_avery_lill__kdlg.jpg
Avery Lill
/
KDLG
A wintry view of Dillingham's sewage lagoon.

More than $13 million in congressionally directed funds will go toward projects in Chignik Lagoon, Dillingham, and Naknek.

That’s just a small part of the almost $500 million geared toward over 130 projects across Alaska, according to an announcement last month from Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will get $5.3 million to provide safe drinking water in Chignik Lagoon.

Village Administrator Michelle Anderson said in the news release that a new water distribution system will “bring relief to our operators and staff, who work tirelessly to maintain the current system which has caused years of anxiety and panic on a regular basis.”

The project aims to provide a clean and reliable water source for the community and stem a significant, daily loss of clean water.

Dillingham will receive $5 million to protect the shoreline near the city’s sewage facility and Naknek will receive $3 million to renovate and expand the Camai Community Health Center.

All the funding comes from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package Congress passed in December.

Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
