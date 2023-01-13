More than $13 million in federal funding earmarked for Bristol Bay

More than $13 million in congressionally directed funds will go toward projects in Chignik Lagoon, Dillingham, and Naknek.

That’s just a small part of the almost $500 million geared toward over 130 projects across Alaska, according to an announcement last month from Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will get $5.3 million to provide safe drinking water in Chignik Lagoon.

Village Administrator Michelle Anderson said in the news release that a new water distribution system will “bring relief to our operators and staff, who work tirelessly to maintain the current system which has caused years of anxiety and panic on a regular basis.”

The project aims to provide a clean and reliable water source for the community and stem a significant, daily loss of clean water.

Dillingham will receive $5 million to protect the shoreline near the city’s sewage facility and Naknek will receive $3 million to renovate and expand the Camai Community Health Center.

All the funding comes from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package Congress passed in December.

