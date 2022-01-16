-
Former council member Bill Rodowalt resigned from seat B in December. Michael Bennett was one of five residents to submit a letter of interest. He will serve until the seat is up for grabs in October's local election.
Both candidates have experience in city management and have worked at multiple levels of government. The Dillingham City Council is considering two…
The Dillingham Canvassing Committee counted 68 absentee, special needs and question ballots Thursday, Oct. 7. Only two votes seperate challenger Perry…
KDLG heard from the people running for the only contested school board seat ahead of Dillingham's Oct. 5 election. Absentee and early voting is underway…
KDLG heard from the people running for mayor ahead of Dillingham's Oct. 5 election. Absentee and early voting is underway through Oct. 4. Polls are open…
Emergency Order 3.0 lists recommendations like social distancing, getting vaccinated and tracking temperature checks. The City of Dillingham will no…
Brelsford tackled a number of tasks during his time as Dillingham manager, among them, implementing the city’s COVID-19 regulations.Dillingham Interim…
The Dillingham City Council voted unanimously to hire former city manager Chris Hladick for the temporary position at a special meeting on Monday.The…
Some people believe the new emergency order doesn’t go far enough. The Dillingham City Council will vote tonight on whether to extend its declaration of…
Dillingham’s interim city manager put forth several changes to the City's COVID-19 safety measures, which go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.The City…