-
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that reverberated in communities along the Alaska Peninsula…
-
For years, residents have struggled to earn a living fishing and to put up enough fish for the winter. They worry their villages will disappear if the low…
-
No one was injured, but the plane sustained damage when it hit a chunk of ice and frozen gravel, breaking the right main gear and tipping it down on its…
-
The community was put on boil water notice in July. By August, the wells were dry. Over the summer, drought and damages to Chignik Lagoon’s water…
-
Like other runs around the state, Chignik sockeye came late and prices were low.The numbers are in for the Chignik salmon fishery, which had a sockeye run…
-
Chignik fishermen are asking for a change in management, but the state says the budget could make it difficult.Chignik fishermen have petitioned the…
-
The village is saving $500 a day in diesel costs; community members say the new hydropower plant is cleaner and quieter. Chignik Lagoon’s $5-million…
-
The long-awaited project has replaced diesel in supplying energy for the village's 70-some residents. The long-anticipated hydroelectric project on…
-
A Chignik Lagoon woman is in custody after allegedly acting recklessly with a rifle. The Chignik Bay VPSO responded Tuesday to a residence and arrested 50…
-
A Dillingham man, 25 year old Joey J. Paul, died yesterday after falling into the vessel's the engine shaft area while fishing near Chignik Lagoon. Beth…