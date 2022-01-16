camai health clinic

-
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both approved kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age…
-
The recent cases are due to community spread of the virus. Some restaurants and bars have closed temporarily. The borough’s health center is asking people…
-
Health organizations around Bristol Bay started to roll out the vaccine at the end of last year; in most communities, you can now get the vaccine if you…
-
Health care providers will begin to contact eligible individuals and schedule appointments for vaccinations today.People around Alaska age 65 or older can…
-
COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers in Bristol Bay are going smoothly so far. Moving forward, providers are considering tricky logistics as they…
-
"I think that's...going to help our community transition from this time of fearfulness and uncertainty to a time of celebration that we will finally be…
-
Bristol Bay will have to wait at least another week for its first dose, while healthcare providers grapple with the logistical challenges of getting the…
-
Two people tested positive Nov. 16 at the Leader Creek testing site, and five cases were reported on Nov. 13. They were close contacts of a previous case.…
-
According to the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, nine of the people who tested positive were close contacts of previous cases. The City of Dillingham…
-
Three of the individuals in the Dillingham Census Area had recently traveled outside the region, and the latest case was a close contact. All are…