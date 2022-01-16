-
On April 5 and 6, structure fires in the two communities resulted in two deaths, as well as the total loss of the buildings. No foul play is suspected at…
-
Processors lay out plan to keep fishery safe, as Naknek Village Council asks governor to take actionIn a letter to Bristol Bay communities, 11 companies outlined safety protocols for the season. The Naknek Native Village Council, meanwhile, has echoed…
-
The City of Dillingham has restricted travel to the community for non-essential personnel, as have many communities around the region. Icicle Seafoods is…
-
The port’s value increased by more than $40 million, from $154 to $195 million, in commercial fishery landings between 2017 and 2018. In last year’s…
-
Sightings of a bear roaming on the outskirts of Naknek serve as a reminder to practice bear safety year-round – even in winter.Bears usually hibernate…
-
The Bristol Bay Historical Society Museum sits at the heart of Naknek. But though it is now a centerpiece of the community, it wasn’t always that way. For…
-
As social and environmental changes increasingly threaten those who practice subsistence in Bristol Bay, a new project seeks to preserve the knowledge and…
-
Bristol Bay’s salmon run surpassed its preseason forecast Wednesday and hit 54.9 million on Thursday. How much longer will this incredible run keep…
-
Fishing fatalities in Alaska have decreased dramatically since the early 1990s, with federal statistics showing an average of nine deaths a year since…
-
The Naknek-Kvichak Advisory Committee came out in support of permit stacking at its meeting in Naknek on Thursday night. Like most of the ACs around the…