A recent study by the McKinley Research Group estimates that Bristol Bay’s commercial salmon industry generated $2 billion in economic benefit and an…
The public is invited to provide testimony in Dillingham on a ballot measure that aims to toughen salmon habitat protection in the state permitting…
Today's the big day: one of you caught the two billionth fish....now on to three!You’ve done it, Bristol Bay. We’re pretty sure that somewhere out there…
Efforts to launch local processors in two Bristol Bay communities may finally be coming to fruition.For decades, many of the processors in Bristol Bay…
The landings are tallied, and the National Marine Fisheries Service says commercial fishermen caught 9.5 billion pounds of seafood in 2014.In a report…
At nearly 51 million sockeye so far, the 2015 Bristol Bay run is the fifth largest on record. The Bristol Bay Fisheries Report is done for 2015, but we'll…
Bristol Bay sockeye run hit about 50 million fish....and fishermen were dismayed at the 50-cent base price posted at a couple of canneries.Tips? Posted…
More Alaska salmon processors should have access to markets that prefer the MSC's trademark blue label.DILLINGHAM: The Alaska salmon processors seeking…
Another million fish harvested yesterday, and economist Gunnar Knapp tells us the strange run can mean uncertainty in the sockeye market.Tips? Posted…
A million more fish caught in Bristol Bay yesterday - and another million sockeye counted at the towers in seven rivers.DILLINGHAM: Bristol Bay fishermen…