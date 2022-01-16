-
In recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, KDLG is highlighting stories related to MMIP. This story was published on…
-
In recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, KDLG is highlighting stories related to MMIP. This interview was published on…
-
Residents walked the streets for Domestic Violence Awareness month. At the end of the march, SAFE invited folks to sit down for a roundtable discussion…
-
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. KDLG talks with Gregg Marxmiller from SAFE, the women’s shelter in Dillingham. In this first…
-
The youth center at Dillingham's SAFE will be staffed for at least three more months with help from BBNC, BBEDC, and private donors. Dillingham youth will…
-
The "CANDU" grant funded the youth wellness center from 2011 through June 2015; SAFE says there's no more money in its own shrinking budget to keep…
-
Online registration for the 5K, 10K, and 20K courses is open until Saturday, September 19th. The 24th Annual Tony’s Run is Sunday, September 20th. This…
-
Poor weather did not deter the many who turned out to march in Thursday's "Choose Respect" rally in Dillingham.Maj. Gen. Thomas Katkus, the Commissioner…