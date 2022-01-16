-
The Environmental Protection Agency announced on December 5 that it is contributing $20.5 million to the state’s plan to improve drinking water and…
-
Representatives from the Environmental Protection agency came from Washington, D.C. and Seattle to meet with fishermen and community organizations.…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the seafood processing company violated the Clean Air Act on numerous occasions. Now, the company has…
-
EPA Office of Inspector General's 16-month study of "obtainable records" finds staff followed agency guidelines in crafting Bristol Bay Watershed…
-
A former EPA staffer who is believed to have played an integral role in the agency's work to prevent a major mine from being developed in Bristol Bay…
-
The Pebble Partnership has asked a federal judge to subpoena a former EPA employee in the lawsuit over the EPA's path to a proposed Clean Water Act…
-
Thursday’s EPA hearing featured a strong presence by local native associations and tribes, both for and against 404(c) regulations that would close off…
-
Thursday’s EPA hearing in Dillingham is the latest part of the ongoing Pebble Mine conflict. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The US Environmental…
-
Due to improper disposal of highway paint, the Alaska Department of Transportation will have to pay a hefty environmental fine. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
-
With the political conflict over global warming, the EPA has made greater attempts to regulate greenhouse gases via the Clean Air Act. A recent US Supreme…