Tonight we hear about an opener in the Naknek-Kvichak District, summer school has started at Ekuk - and take a quick look at the state's seafood marketing…
The two newest members of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute board of directors are Alaskans who represent large processors.The Alaska Seafood…
A House subcommittee wants the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute to become industry-funded by 2019.The budget process continues in Juneau, with House…
A new report is a reminder of what many Alaskans already know: seafood is a big industry in the state. A report recently released by the Alaska Seafood…
The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hosting its annual Alaska Fishing Families Photo Contest this fall. ASMI is inviting all photographers to enter…
The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is promoting a unique event in London next week. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more.
The largest retailer on earth announced Friday that they will continue to stock salmon products from most of the large seafood processors that operate in…
The sustainability program sponsored by the seafood marketing arm of the State of Alaska has certified Alaska’s flatfish fishery. The fishery is conducted…
The ongoing battle to get widespread acceptance for a new sustainability label sponsored by the State of Alaska was front and center this week in Alaska.…
U.S. Senator Mark Begich is joining a growing list of fishermen and lawmakers calling on Wal-Mart to change its policy in regards to stocking sustainably…