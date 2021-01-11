Truck may have started Dillingham landfill fire, according to preliminary reports

Dillingham police and the state fire marshal have yet to determine exactly where the fire started based on the fire’s burn patterns.

Dillingham city officials say an ignition from a 1989 pickup truck may have caused the fire at Dillingham’s landfill shop building January 3. The truck was used to refuel machinery at the landfill. Interim City Manager Cynthia Rogers said in an update last week that Dillingham police and the state fire marshal have yet to determine exactly where the fire started based on the fire’s burn patterns.

Rogers said Thursday the landfill’s incinerator was not damaged by the fire, which started sometime after 6 p.m. on January 3. But the landfill shop building as well as equipment inside — including the truck, a Bobcat skid-steer loader, and a four-wheeler — are considered a total loss.

Rogers said at Thursday’s City Council meeting that all information is preliminary, as officials finalize the investigation.

