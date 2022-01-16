-
A crew of 33 smokejumpers and wildland firefighters from the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew have contained 50% of the fire. All immediate threats…
Dillingham police and the state fire marshal have yet to determine exactly where the fire started based on the fire’s burn patterns. Dillingham city…
The landfill shop building caught fire sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the City of Dillingham. The police and fire departments are still…
The fire started Friday afternoon and was contained within one hour upon arrival. There are no injuries. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. A…
A volunteer was sent to a hospital in Anchorage last night due to smoke inhalation. The crew was able to put out the southern and middle portions of the…
The Levelock Fire has spread south into the tundra. But responders are securing control lines around the village and airport. Residents should expect…
The fire was reported Sunday night about seven miles from King Salmon. It was burning up to 25 acres with moderate activity yesterday. Because of its…
Crews use point protection to defend the village and surrounding infrastructure. Tundra around Levelock will likely continue to burn until it rains. The…
An Alaska Fire Service aircraft that surveyed the fire yesterday reported low activity, with west winds at 25 - 27 miles per hour. Update Aug. 23,…
Emergency firefighters and local volunteers are still working to suppress a 5,000-acre fire near Levelock. The fire has been burning since Sunday night,…