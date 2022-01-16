-
The company filed the complaint January 19. It levies a total of five counts against the City for unpaid fees and improper waste enforcement for…
Dillingham police and the state fire marshal have yet to determine exactly where the fire started based on the fire’s burn patterns. Dillingham city…
The landfill shop building caught fire sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the City of Dillingham. The police and fire departments are still…
Ekuk lacks a designated landfill. Abandon vehicles were collecting trash and leaking fluids as they threatened the village's water supply. Delta Backhaul…
This summer, the City of Dillingham moved the fish waste bin inside an enclosure by the landfill and limited hours of access in an effort to deter bears…
Dillingham’s citywide cleanup has been postponed until tomorrow due to inclement weather. It was scheduled to start today.The citywide cleanup will…
The project, which starts with the construction of a 115-foot one-span bridge, has been more than a decade in the making. The Ekwok village council broke…
The City of Dillingham will be making some big changes at the city landfill. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the details.