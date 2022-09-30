© 2022 KDLG
Elections
220816 special and primary election Dillingham city hall.
Dillingham Elections 2022
Dillingham's municipal election is on Oct. 4. KDLG is hearing from candidates about why they are running and what they want to focus on in office.

Where to vote in Bristol Bay’s Oct. 4 municipal elections

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM AKDT
i_voted_map.jpg
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG

Election Day is coming up! Local politics most immediately affects our lives, and voting in your municipal election is one way you can have a say in your community.

We will continue to update this page as we hear back from municipalities around the region. If you would like to add information about your community, email izzy@kdlg.org or call 907-843-1002.

City of Aleknagik 

Council Seat D, three-year term: Amber Webb
Council Seat E, three-year term: Bruce Ilutsik
Council Seat F, ends 2023: Vacant

Election Day
Aleknagik City Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Bristol Bay Borough

Assembly seat: Shelby Boothe
Assembly seat: Pete Caruso
School Board seat: Sherri Onate

All positions are three-year terms.

Absentee voting
In-person: Borough Assembly Chambers, Naknek
8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Election Day
King Salmon Village Council Building
Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room
South Naknek Recreation Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Chignik Bay 

Council Seat B: Ben Allen
Council Seat G: Arlene Kopun

Both are three-year terms

Absentee voting
In-person: Chignik Bay City Office, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fax or mail absentee ballots through Oct. 4
Fax: 907-749-2300

Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 4 and received by Oct. 11.

Election Day
Chignik Community Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Dillingham 

Council Seat A: Kimberly Williams, Steven Carriere Council Seat B: Ronald Johnson, Michael Bennett School Board Seat A: Heather Savo, Dianna Schollmeier

Absentee voting
In-person: voters can cast their ballots at City Hall through Oct. 3.

Via personal representative: voters with physical disabilities or language barriers can apply for an absentee ballot by personal representative through Oct. 4.

By mail: voters should get their ballots postmarked by Oct. 4.

Election Day
Dillingham City Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Manokotak 

Council Seat F: Arline Franklin, Diane Mochin
Council Seat G: Tessa Nickerson

Both are one-year terms.

Absentee voting
Manokotak Village Council Building

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Election Day
Manokotak City Office

8 a.m – 8 p.m.

Lake and Peninsula Borough

Assembly Seat C: Michelle Pope Ravenmoon
Assembly Seat F: Scott Anderson
School Board Seat G: Stacy Hill, Margie Olympic
Write-in: Ida Nelson

School Board Seat E: Austin Shangin

All seats are three-year terms.

This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters.

Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 4.

Contact the City Clerk’s office at 907-842-5212 or cityclerk@dillinghamak.us. For more information on the election, go to www.dillinghamak.us.

Elections
Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
