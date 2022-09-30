Where to vote in Bristol Bay’s Oct. 4 municipal elections
Election Day is coming up! Local politics most immediately affects our lives, and voting in your municipal election is one way you can have a say in your community.
We will continue to update this page as we hear back from municipalities around the region. If you would like to add information about your community, email izzy@kdlg.org or call 907-843-1002.
City of Aleknagik
Council Seat D, three-year term: Amber Webb
Council Seat E, three-year term: Bruce Ilutsik
Council Seat F, ends 2023: Vacant
Election Day
Aleknagik City Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Bristol Bay Borough
Assembly seat: Shelby Boothe
Assembly seat: Pete Caruso
School Board seat: Sherri Onate
All positions are three-year terms.
Absentee voting
In-person: Borough Assembly Chambers, Naknek
8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Election Day
King Salmon Village Council Building
Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room
South Naknek Recreation Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
City of Chignik Bay
Council Seat B: Ben Allen
Council Seat G: Arlene Kopun
Both are three-year terms
Absentee voting
In-person: Chignik Bay City Office, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Fax or mail absentee ballots through Oct. 4
Fax: 907-749-2300
Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 4 and received by Oct. 11.
Election Day
Chignik Community Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
City of Dillingham
Council Seat A: Kimberly Williams, Steven Carriere Council Seat B: Ronald Johnson, Michael Bennett School Board Seat A: Heather Savo, Dianna Schollmeier
Absentee voting
In-person: voters can cast their ballots at City Hall through Oct. 3.
Via personal representative: voters with physical disabilities or language barriers can apply for an absentee ballot by personal representative through Oct. 4.
By mail: voters should get their ballots postmarked by Oct. 4.
Election Day
Dillingham City Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
City of Manokotak
Council Seat F: Arline Franklin, Diane Mochin
Council Seat G: Tessa Nickerson
Both are one-year terms.
Absentee voting
Manokotak Village Council Building
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Election Day
Manokotak City Office
8 a.m – 8 p.m.
Lake and Peninsula Borough
Assembly Seat C: Michelle Pope Ravenmoon
Assembly Seat F: Scott Anderson
School Board Seat G: Stacy Hill, Margie Olympic
Write-in: Ida Nelson
School Board Seat E: Austin Shangin
All seats are three-year terms.
This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters.
Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 4.
Contact the City Clerk’s office at 907-842-5212 or cityclerk@dillinghamak.us. For more information on the election, go to www.dillinghamak.us.