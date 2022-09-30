Where to vote in Bristol Bay’s Oct. 4 municipal elections

We will continue to update this page as we hear back from municipalities around the region. If you would like to add information about your community, email izzy@kdlg.org or call 907-843-1002.

City of Aleknagik

Council Seat D, three-year term: Amber Webb

Council Seat E, three-year term: Bruce Ilutsik

Council Seat F, ends 2023: Vacant

Election Day

Aleknagik City Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Bristol Bay Borough

Assembly seat: Shelby Boothe

Assembly seat: Pete Caruso

School Board seat: Sherri Onate

All positions are three-year terms.

Absentee voting

In-person: Borough Assembly Chambers, Naknek

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Election Day

King Salmon Village Council Building

Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room

South Naknek Recreation Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Chignik Bay

Council Seat B: Ben Allen

Council Seat G: Arlene Kopun

Both are three-year terms

Absentee voting

In-person: Chignik Bay City Office, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fax or mail absentee ballots through Oct. 4

Fax: 907-749-2300

Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 4 and received by Oct. 11.

Election Day

Chignik Community Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Dillingham

Council Seat A: Kimberly Williams, Steven Carriere Council Seat B: Ronald Johnson, Michael Bennett School Board Seat A: Heather Savo, Dianna Schollmeier

Absentee voting

In-person: voters can cast their ballots at City Hall through Oct. 3.

Via personal representative: voters with physical disabilities or language barriers can apply for an absentee ballot by personal representative through Oct. 4.

By mail: voters should get their ballots postmarked by Oct. 4.

Election Day

Dillingham City Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Manokotak

Council Seat F: Arline Franklin, Diane Mochin

Council Seat G: Tessa Nickerson

Both are one-year terms.

Absentee voting

Manokotak Village Council Building

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Election Day

Manokotak City Office

8 a.m – 8 p.m.

Lake and Peninsula Borough

Assembly Seat C: Michelle Pope Ravenmoon

Assembly Seat F: Scott Anderson

School Board Seat G: Stacy Hill, Margie Olympic

Write-in: Ida Nelson

School Board Seat E: Austin Shangin

All seats are three-year terms.

This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters.

Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 4.

Contact the City Clerk’s office at 907-842-5212 or cityclerk@dillinghamak.us. For more information on the election, go to www.dillinghamak.us.

