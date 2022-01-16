Ugashik District

-
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Friday afternoon for a man reported overboard from the 190-foot fishing vessel Cape Greig in Ugashik Bay.Grant…
-
Eastside districts saw big numbers this weekend as Naknek-Kvichak surged forward with enormous catch and escapement figures on Saturday, encompassing 17…
-
Ugashik put away another 400,000 sockeye Saturday, while Naknek-Kvichak and Nushagak catches tapered off a little. Now the number everyone is wondering…
-
July 15: Going down in the books as Bristol Bay's biggest day of 2016 --- so far? Today we try to get a grasp on what's coming in the run and in the…
-
Ugashik put away 400,000 fish yesterday, and one tender says it was the best day yet in that district. Naknek-Kvichak still going. Plus, a genetics guy…
-
Port Moller keeps on catching, and so does the fleet. Area Manager Paul Salomone talks about the hazards in Ugashik, and Gail Smith joins from Juneau…
-
Tonight a Ugashik set-netter tells us he'll fish despite some stormy weather this weekend, Area Manager Paul Salomone updates on Egegik and Ugashik…
-
Today we check-in on the drift fleet preparing to leave Dillingham, hear about the count at Ugashik and delve into a book about....fishing.Bristol Bay's…
-
Tonight Fish and Game's Paul Salomone tells us about things picking up in the Egegik District, we hear about an internship program getting local youth…
-
Fish and Game says Egegik and Ugashik districts could see a combined return of 12 million sockeye - less than last year, but still plenty to harvest.Fish…