In a new KDLG segment, Dillingham city manager Tod Larson explains how the city is working toward a long-term solution for the potholes that plague…
The first five miles of Lake Road will be repaved by the end of July if all goes according to the Department of Transportation's plan.Flaggers, traffic…
Dillingham’s downtown streets won’t see repairs for another year. The Dillingham Downtown Streets Rehabilitation project has been postponed until summer…
The Alaska Department of Transportation is still working to acquire right-of-way for the downtown streets project. The city applied for a grant to fix…
Homeowners worry the proposed Teal Lane Extension could affect property values, disrupt Squaw Creek, and increase traffic in Nerka SubdivisionNearly 20…
The project seeks to widen and pave roads within Nerka Subdivision as well as build a new road from Teal Lane to Emperor. Next Monday there will be a…
The Dillingham City Council is expected to vote next week on an ordinance that spells out the rules for driving ATVs and motorbikes within city limits.…