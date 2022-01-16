-
Sponsors of a ballot initiative to require legislative approval of large metal sulfide mining projects say they have enough signatures. Upon approval from…
Bristol Bay and the Pebble Project continue to get attention on national and international stages. A BBC documentary program covered the issue and a…
SPECIAL PROGRAMMING ANNOUNCEMENT:We invite you to tune into KDLG this Friday, August 2nd at 4:30pm - following the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report - for a…
Alaska’s congressional delegation has been cautious about supporting the EPA’s Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment. That document in part will guide the…
The Pebble Partnership said in June that it wants to finalize its mine plan this year and begin long permitting process with state and federal agencies.…
The EPA collected more than a half million comments in the second round about its Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment comment period. Opponents of the Pebble…
With a few days left of public comment on the EPA’s Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment, sustainable finance firms are chiming in on the issue. A group of 27…