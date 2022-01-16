-
Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory are paying extra close attention lately due to high seismic activity at five volcanoes running all along the…
-
The ongoing eruption of the Pavlof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula has gazers and scientists paying close attention, and now there are reports of activity…
-
The Pavlof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula has started erupting but it’s considered a low level eruption. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the…
-
The eruptive activity at the Pavlof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula is over and the Alaska Volcano Observatory has downgraded the volcano alert level to…
-
Scientists have downgraded the Pavlof Volcano after its eruption greatly declined over the past 2 days. The Alaska Volcano Observatory says that sensors…
-
Pavlof Volcano’s eruption has grounded flights into Cold Bay for the second day in a row. Pen Air confirms that its planes did not make it into the…
-
The Veniaminof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula is apparently erupting. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.
-
Alaska now has three active volcanoes. The Veniminoff volcano on the Alaska Peninsula is releasing steam and rumbling seismic sensors. Scientists first…
-
Scientists are now able to monitor two remote volcanoes on the Alaska Peninsula after equipment came back to life this spring. The Peulik volcano and…
-
Shifting winds pushed the Pavlof volcano’s ash cloud out of flight paths Wednesday, allowing airlines to resume service. Pen Air’s planes went to Sand…