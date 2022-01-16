-
A new review by the State of Alaska indicates that the cost of individual health insurances plans purchased through the “Affordable Care Act” will soon go…
-
Earlier this month Alaska Governor Sean Parnell decided against allowing a federally funded expansion of Medicaid in Alaska. Such an expansion could have…
-
An umbrella organization that represents 36 Alaska commercial fishing organizations is working to help fishermen work through the complicated process of…
-
A handful of organizations involved in delivering health care in rural Alaska came together earlier this week to answer questions about the “Affordable…
-
Congressman Don Young has chosen to vote with his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives to delay implementation of the “Affordable Care…