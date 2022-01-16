-
Naknek-Kvichak strong catches are daily records, and a long-time fisheries reporter says there's been less chatter about the market than usual.DILLINGHAM:…
-
Alaska Congressman Don Young is continuing efforts to fight allowing genetically engineered salmon to be sold as food. On Tuesday Congressman Young joined…
-
The idea of allowing a genetically engineered salmon to be sold for human consumption has galvanized the Alaska Legislature to oppose the idea. KDLG's…
-
The public is being afforded more time to comment on a new genetically engineered fish species that many opponents are calling a "Frankenfish". If the…
-
All 3 members of Alaska's Congressional Delegation are sponsoring legislation in response to tentative approval of the first genetically engineered animal…